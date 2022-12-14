Watch Now
Luke Bryan, Flo-Rida join lineup for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash

CBS
Posted at 11:00 AM, Dec 14, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More of country's biggest names will be headed to Nashville for New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash!

Joining Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band and hosts Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith will be Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Steve Miller, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The War and Treaty.

King and Allen will take the stage as well!

The five-hour broadcast will have more than 50 performances and will kick off at 7 p.m. Central and will be able to be streamed live and on-demand!

The party culminates with the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop and fireworks at midnight!

