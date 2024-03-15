Luke Bryan's bar claims they only served Riley Strain one drink, search still ongoing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police and Luke Bryan's bar have been trying to cobble together the last moments anyone saw Riley Strain in downtown last week.

The 22-year-old senior at the University of Missouri was kicked out of the bar, which is now claiming they only ever sold him one alcoholic beverage and two waters.

"This information included all security camera footage, photos of Riley at our establishment with detailed time stamps, transaction records, and staff accounts," said a spokesperson with TC Restaurant Group and Luke’s 32 Bridge. "Additionally, we proactively engaged in communication with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission and will continue to communicate and provide any records needed to aid their ongoing investigation."

The bar group said they asked Strain to leave at 9:35 p.m. based on their conduct standards.

Videos of Strain showed he traveled down Church Street — running into a poll and walking into walls. He is never spotted by surveillance cameras north of the James Robertson Parkway bridge.

"He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs," the bar said. "Our prayers continue to be with Riley’s friends and family during this difficult time and for his safe return."

Today marks one week since missing college student Riley Strain vanished while visiting downtown Nashville.

Crews have spent days searching for the University of Missouri senior -- on the ground, in the air, and on the water. Still, no sign of Riley.

However, a local couple who say they just might have been the last people to see him.

James Webb and Erica Hart say they will now never forget the walk back to their car last Friday night.

The couple didn't realize the importance of the walk until they saw the news last night.

It was this surveillance video that caught their eye because it was one of the last pieces of footage of missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain and they were also in the video.

“We were just walking kind of up and down Broadway first, second, third just throughout the night and we just walked down first where we parked our car and during that period saw him. But didn't even know about it until she saw the headline yesterday,” said Webb.

James and Erica say they simply glanced at Riley and his behavior didn't seem unusual but said he headed north on Gay Street.

“I even said to you (James) was like It looks like this headed home,” Hart said.

The couple contacted police and now hope by sharing this more people in the area can review their cameras.