Luke Combs' bar "Category 10" to open on Saturday in former home of Wildhorse Saloon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Luke Combs’ Category 10 officially opens on Saturday in the former site of the Wildhorse Saloon. Celebrations will start at 11 a.m. with DJs, line dancing and more.

Behind the doors on 2nd Avenue, there are five entertainment experiences inside. Guests will find downtown’s biggest stage and dance floor, a massive indoor/outdoor rooftop, a single barrel whiskey and bourbon bar, sports bar and more.

Every space is influenced by Luke's songs, lifestyle, and deep connection with his fans. The name was inspired by Luke’s #1 hit, "Hurricane."

One of the main attractions is Hurricane Hall, an immersive light and sound experience. The space can host ticketed concerts for up to 1,500 guests. It’s also home to the Beer Never Broke my Heart bar and the Neon Dream bar.

One feature that is still in the works is called “The Eye.” It’ll be the largest outdoor deck down here, 7,000 square feet, and faces Nissan. Set your calendars for next year to check that out.