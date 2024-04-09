Luke Combs leads all with eight nominations at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Dick Clark Productions has announced nominations for the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards

Luke Combs leads all with eight nominations including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Single of the Year.

Megan Moroney is right begins with six nominations including Female Artist of the Year and New Female Artist of the Year.

Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson receive five nominations each, followed by Jelly Roll and Jordan Davis with four nominations.

Receiving her first nomination is Tracy Chapman for writing "Fast Car" which was originally released in 1988 before Luke Combs released his version last year.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

The ACM awards will stream exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT/ 7 p.m. CDT.