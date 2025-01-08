Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo among the headliners for 2025 Bonnaroo

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — The time has come! Manchester's biggest festival is finally on it's way!
Your 2025 Bonnaroo lineup has finally been announced and we've got all of the details!
Bonnaroo will take place from June 12 through 15th, 2025.
ROO 2025 ⛺🌈— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 8, 2025
guaranteed lowest-priced 4-day GA tickets on sale tomorrow, thu 1/9 at 10am CT 👉 prices increase at 11am!
sign up now at https://t.co/zYsXMvHzQ6 to get a reminder & the link first 👽 pic.twitter.com/SrxiNUeP1P
Tickets go on sale TOMORROW at 10 a.m.
