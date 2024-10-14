Luke Combs to be inducted into Music City Walk of Fame this month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Luke Combs is set to be honored at the Music City Walk of Fame this year!

The two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year will be inducted on Wednesday, October 30 at 1 p.m. along with Jimmy Buffett, The Fairfield Four, Colin Reed and Bill Cody.

“Luke’s stellar career, marked by chart-topping hits and a deep connection to his fans, has made him one of country music’s brightest stars and the perfect addition to this prestigious group of honorees,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “It was a special moment for Luke to hear about his induction into the Music City Walk of Fame alongside hundreds of his dedicated fans, and we hope many of them will travel to Nashville to celebrate with him in person at the ceremony.”

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.