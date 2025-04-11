Luke Evangelista teams up with Friends Life Community for custom kicks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When we think of painting in an art studio, it doesn’t have to be limited to just a canvas.

That’s the fun in the creative process – you can paint just about anything.

That includes painting shoes.

Luke Evangelista of the Nashville Predators teamed up with artists over at Friends Life Community to create custom kicks ahead of various theme nights at Bridgestone Arena.

I wanted to see some of these artists in action, so I spent one morning with Matthew. He particularly enjoys the splatter paint style, which includes pretty much just letting the paint fly!

Friends Life Community is a non-profit for young adults with developmental disabilities. The programs allow the individuals to continue learning skills after high school and making their mark in the community.

“Matthew has never met a stranger,” said Waverly Ann Harris, who runs Friends Life Community. “This really is their organization. They are the face of this organization and it’s really about them, their life.”

Evangelista worked with Matthew to create shoes for Kids Night at Bridgestone Arena.

“Just kind of did his thing, let the paint fly, we got messy with it, we had a lot of fun and I thought they turned out great,” Evangelista told NewsChannel 5.

“Luke came in and also just so authentic, so genuine,” said Harris.

Evangelista wore the custom shoes he made with Matthew ahead of a game against the Montreal Canadiens. He wears the shoes in the tunnel upon arrival, and the shoes are then auctioned off for charity.

“It is kind of personal to me, it’s something I like, it’s something I care about,” Evangelista said. “The chance to get some custom shoes made for me to walk into the rink, I couldn’t say no so it worked out really well.”

“They make it easy to become friends, become pals,” Evangelista added.

“Individuals with disabilities deserve the same opportunities that all of us have,” Harris said.

Most importantly, it’s not about the shoes the two created. It’s the bond between so many people and a common goal for bringing our community together as one.

