Lunar Eclipse: ‘Super Blue Blood Moon' Over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Sky gazers across the world were treated Wednesday to a rare celestial convergence called a "super blue blood moon."

The cosmic event -- a combination of lunar eclipse, blood moon and super moon -- was visible in the western hemisphere for the first time in 152 years.

NASA predicted the best spots to watch the entire celestial show were California and western Canada. In Nashville, the partial eclipse began 5:48 a.m. CST.

Here's a look at the moon over Nashville. The Penumbral Eclipse started at 4:51. The Partial Eclipse starts at 5:48. More #NOWonNC5 #SuperBlueBloodMoon pic.twitter.com/su1FZBHWws — Lelan Statom (@NC5_LelanStatom) January 31, 2018

A "supermoon" occurs when a full moon falls at the same time as its perigee, which is the closest point of the moon's orbit with the Earth. This makes the moon larger and brighter by 14 percent, according to NASA.

The first supermoon of 2018 took place on New Year's Day and was previously described by NASA as the "biggest and brightest" one expected for the entire year.

CNN contributed to this report.