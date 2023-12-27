Lute's Lights reminds us of what the holiday season is all about

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Holiday lights add a bit of color, brightness, and a festive feel to the season.

It takes a certain dedication for the masterminds to create these displays, including Alex Lute.

"I'm a sixth grade science teacher at J.T. Moore Middle School," Lute said.

In front of his home, he has about 20,000 lights, 800 blow molds, and close to 30 inflatables. Teaching, though, is Lute's day job. Come Christmas time, this is like a second job.

"Nights and weekends, we both work full-time jobs," said Janna Larimore, Lute's girlfriend, who also helped with the display.

"No I have never seen anything like it," said Carden Corts, a student who helped Lute put up the light display.

He started the display, including a scavenger hunt, in 2019. He has collected many of the blow molds since he was a kid. This display, though, has an even bigger meaning and purpose.

"It's hard to learn if you're hungry or if you don't have the proper clothing," he said.

As soon as you walk up, there's a spot to make a donation to the HERO Program in the Metro Nashville Public Schools. The program serves more than 3,000 students who may lack stable housing each year in the system. There's a donation bin for clothes and even a QR code to donate money.

The display is at 317 Harpeth Valley Road in Nashville. It will be taken down for the season beginning January 1. You can also learn more by finding them on Facebook.