MAC Community Action Day brings food, childcare, and utility help to Nashville families in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metropolitan Action Commission hosted its Community Action Day at the MAC Frederick Douglass Head Start Center in Nashville, bringing food, childcare, transit, and utility assistance directly to families in need.

For Jatoi Bender, who is on the edge of making it, help doesn't always come easy. But she said events like these help families like hers from slipping through the cracks.

"But this help for the people who makes right there at the limit and can't get help. So this is a lot of help," said Bender.

With rent, groceries, and gas all climbing, many said even the basics are harder to afford. Bender said organizers were eager to help.

"Everything is expensive and they're very willing to help us. So they didn't complain about if you need an extra one or even if you needed one," said Bender.

For her son Carson, the day brought an unexpected find which was free boxing.

"And I would have never thought I would be able to find it here but they have it all for him," said Bender.

For other families, relief came in critical ways, including childcare resources that can be difficult to access in Tennessee.

"Tennessee is so hard to get childcare so if you have head starts you don't have to take the childcare," said another mom, Shaneka Culver.

MAC organizers said their support for the community continues long after the event ends.

"Application for rental assistance, utility assistance early Head Start as well as learning more about our programs,"said Culver.

The event was held at 621 Howerton Street and ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to MAC services, attendees had access to a range of community partner resources, including WeGo Public Transit distributing 3-year bus passes, Second Harvest food boxes, health screenings by Nashville General Hospital, and children's activities.

With temperatures expected to rise, MAC's utility payment assistance team was on-site to help residents apply for electricity assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, as well as assistance with other utility bills, rent, mortgage payments, and air conditioners for vulnerable residents who lack adequate cooling.

Families were also able to enroll on-site in MAC's preschool and childcare programs, including Head Start and Early Head Start for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. An expectant parent program offers priority childcare placement once a baby reaches 6 weeks old. Those programs provide more than $12 million in annual childcare savings for local families.

"We are proud to bring partners and services together in one place to support the well-being of Davidson County families," Jamekia Bies, MAC Executive Director, said.

MAC provides services to more than 10,000 unique households each year, reaching over 20,000 individuals through more than 540,000 service engagements. Annually, MAC provides approximately $9 million in direct assistance in Davidson County. The organization has been in existence since 1964.

Have you or your family ever needed help making ends meet — or do you know someone who has? We want to hear your story. Watch the full report and share your experience with reporter Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com. Your story could help others in Davidson County find the resources they need.

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