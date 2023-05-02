Machete-wielding man accusing neighbor of theft arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested Sunday evening after reportedly threatening his neighbor with a machete while accusing them of theft.

Chayarath Bounsong, 50, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony charge, says Metro police.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Elberta Street around 7:52 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon fighting with their neighbor, according to an arrest affidavit from the incident.

Metro police who arrived at the scene talked to the victim who said that Bounsong was attempting to attack him with a machete, which was corroborated by another neighbor who says they witnessed Bounsong walking across the street with the machete while threatening to assault their neighbor.

The neighbor who was reportedly threatened told police that he was "in fear of death or serious bodily injury" when Bounsong "charged at him," according to the affidavit.

Bounsong was arrested without incident, and the machete was seized as evidence in this case.

Bounsong is currently in custody at the Davidson County Downtown Detention Center. No information about bond has been provided.