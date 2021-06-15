Macon Co. deputy injured, subject killed in shooting at Westmoreland home

WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WTVF) — Macon County Sgt. Kyle Petty was injured and a subject was killed in a shooting when deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun acting irrationally and scaring people, according to Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons.

Sheriff Gammons told NewsChannel 5 deputies responded to the home on the 1700 block of West Stinson Road Tuesday afternoon. Once there, the man reportedly ignored their commands to put down a rifle and fired at the deputies. They returned fire, prompting the man to take cover inside the home.

Moments later, more deputies arrived and the man came back out with the rifle, which he initially put to his head, then pulled the gun down and fired on the deputies again, hitting Sgt. Petty twice.

The other deputies once again returned fire, hitting the man and he staggered back into the home. He was later found dead inside the home.

Sgt. Petty, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was hit in the back and leg. The other deputies then returned fire killing the gunman. Sheriff Gammons said the injured deputy was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.

Sgt. Petty is a 15-year- veteran with the sheriff's office.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is expected to take the case. The name of the gunman has not been released.

Westmoreland Police Chief Steven Jolley clarified that the home was in Macon County with a Westmoreland mailing address.