Macon County SRO slams his patrol car into a speeding car to save spectators at homecoming parade

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee deputy is being hailed as a hero.

Macon County High School was holding its homecoming parade Friday afternoon when a man in a speeding black sedan plowed through the roadblocks, up into a field, and then back onto the parade route. Witnesses say he was heading towards a big group of spectators.

As officers scrambled to move people to safety, SRO Aaron Shipley jumped into his squad car, gunned the engine, and slammed head-on into the speeding car before it was able to reach the crowd of people.

The road had been closed hours earlier to make room for the parade.

Video of Macon County rogue sedan

Hundreds had gathered along the route.

Deputy Shipley was not injured.

The driver of the car was seriously hurt and was taken to the hospital. He has not been identified.

The THP is investigating.

No word on why the man was speeding onto the parade route.

Macon County Schools director said they are so appreciative of all responders and the quick reaction by the faculty and staff.

No students or teachers were injured - but many were upset by what they witnessed.

The school district will have counselors on hand next week for students that need them.

