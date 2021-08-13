Macon County man charged with arson of Red Boiling Springs home

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Red Boiling Springs man was indicted on arson and false insurance claim charges.
Macon County deputies and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation fire investigators responded to a house fire on Nim Road in Red Boiling Springs on May 7. Their investigation determined that Robert Gentry set the fire.
The Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments on August 2 charging Robert Dewayne Gentry with one count of arson and one count of false insurance claim.
He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Macon County Jail with a bond of $75,000.