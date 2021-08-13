Watch
Macon County man charged with arson of Red Boiling Springs home

WTVF
File Photo
Posted at 9:37 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 22:37:50-04

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Red Boiling Springs man was indicted on arson and false insurance claim charges.

Macon County deputies and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation fire investigators responded to a house fire on Nim Road in Red Boiling Springs on May 7. Their investigation determined that Robert Gentry set the fire.

Robert Gentry

The Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments on August 2 charging Robert Dewayne Gentry with one count of arson and one count of false insurance claim.

He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Macon County Jail with a bond of $75,000.

