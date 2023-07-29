Macon County sergeant killed in head-on crash

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Macon County sergeant was killed in an early morning crash.

Chief Deputy Kyle Petty told NewsChannel 5 that Sergeant William Cherry was on duty around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Highway 10, north of Lafayette.

Devin Slayton, 24, crossed the center line while driving a 2013 Ford F150 and struck Sergeant Cherry head-on. Sergeant Cherry died as a result of the crash. Sgt. Cherry was 55 years old.

Slayton was flown to a local hospital following the incident and there is no word on the status of his injuries.

Investigations are underway as the Tennessee Highway Patrol looks into the events that took place before the crash. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more details are released.