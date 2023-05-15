Woman who escaped custody on foot now in custody in Macon County

RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — Porter is now in custody

——————

Have you seen this woman?

The Macon County Sheriff's Office and the Red Boiling Springs Police Department are looking for 55-year-old Constance "Connie" Porter who escaped custody in the early morning hours of May 15.

Officers were attempting to serve two felony arrest warrants at a residence on Landy Lane in Red Boiling Springs. As a search was being conducted, Porter was able to escape and fled the area on foot.

She is wanted on multiple felonies including outstanding warrants and new felony drug charges.

If you have any information on Porter's whereabouts, please call the Macon County Sheriff's Office or the Red Boiling Springs Police Department.