Macon County teacher charged with meth possession in school parking lot

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities charged a Macon County High School teacher and head basketball coach with a meth possession charge ahead of her team's state qualifier game.

Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons confirmed to NewsChannel 5 that his deputies arrested Layce Colter. Police said Colter was taken into custody in the school parking lot with meth in her possession.

She was taken into custody following a sting operation where the sheriff said she purchased methamphetamine.

Colter worked at Red Boiling Springs High School.

"Ms. Colter was immediately suspended from all duties associated with the Macon County School system pending further investigation," a spokesperson for the school district said.