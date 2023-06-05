Madison church usher recovering after being attacked in parking lot Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Madison church usher is recovering after being attacked early Sunday morning. It happened at Cornerstone Church on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Metro Police said the 72-year-old victim was on his way into church just before 7 a.m. when the suspect, 23-year-old Deangelo Lavender hit him in the head with a pistol.

Lavender was out on probation for a previous aggravated assault conviction. Police said after hitting the usher on the head, the usher was able to grab the gun and toss it away.

That's when Lavender ran to another church member in the parking lot who was on the phone with 911. He grabbed that phone and tried to run, but Lavender was grabbed by a third church member and held down until police arrived.

On top of being out on probation, police said the car Lavender drove to the church was stolen earlier that morning from Lickton Pike. He faces a number of charges including aggravated assault and auto theft.