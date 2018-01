LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. - A Madison man is found dead counties away, and police are asking for help solving his murder.

Investigators say the body of Dustin Sanker was found in the woods off Long Branch Road in Lawrence County on Sunday.

His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

If you have any information about his death, call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at (931) 762-3626.