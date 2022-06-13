Madison man killed in hit and run along State Route 45 Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 35-year-old Madison man was killed in a hit and run crash along State Route 45 at Delaware Avenue on Sunday.

Early investigations indicate he was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by the vehicle at around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses say the vehicle may be a 2009 silver Toyota Camry.

Officials say he may have also been hit by a second vehicle before getting struck again by a white tractor trailer.

None of the vehicles remained on scene.

Evidence of alcohol was found at the scene on the part of the pedestrian and police are working to locate his next of kin as he died at the scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.