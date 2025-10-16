Madison man linked to New Orleans murder charged in Nashville street racing crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Madison man charged with murder in New Orleans, and arrested in Alabama after a police chase in stolen vehicle is now facing charges in Nashville after a pedestrian was critically injured in a crash allegedly involving his Dodge Charger.

According to Metro Police, the crash took place the intersection of Jefferson Street and 4th Avenue North on October 11.

The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and taken to Vanderbilt with critical injuries. A GoFundMe has since been created to help with his recovery.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows a green Charger and a black Charger were racing on Jefferson Street. Police were told vehicles were seen speeding as they approached the intersection.

The driver of the Green Dodge, 36-year-old Travis Andry, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault via reckless conduct, driving on a suspended license and proof of financial responsibility.

According to court records, Andry had previously been arrested in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on December 9, 2022, in the 1700 block of Hendee Street in New Orleans.

Investigation into that incident remains active and ongoing.

