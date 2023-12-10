Madison woman recounts looking for a baby after tornado tears through mobile home park

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wanda McLemore walked out of her home Saturday night hoping to hear a cry.

"We were out here listening for a baby, and they thought maybe (the child) had blown away," McLemore said.

McLemore lives next door to two trailers off of Nesbitt Lane in Madison, where they were uprooted and one trailer flipped on top of the other. She heard a woosh as the storm passed over her own home, comparing the noise to someone sticking a commercial vacuum right up to her ear.

"I looked out and didn't see the trailer, and we heard someone hollering for help. You could hear for help. But by the time we got out here, there were people already trying to get to them."

McLemore lives next door to two trailers off of Nesbitt Lane in Madison.

Neighbors searched frantically for the missing child. Eventually, the 2-year-old was found, still in his mother's arms.

"They said they couldn't find her because she was holding her, trying to protect the baby," said McLemore, trying to hold back her tears.

Authorities say 31-year-old Floridema Perez and her 2-year old son Anthony were killed. Their 37-year-old neighbor Joseph Dalton was also killed in the storm. Two other children in the trailers were injured - but should be okay.

"I went in last night and I prayed. I prayed they would just be unconscious. I prayed, but maybe he'll just be unconscious," McLemore said. "But that wasn't the case."