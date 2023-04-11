Main Nashville Public Library parking garage closed due to structural issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The parking garage at the main Nashville Public Library location in the 100 block of 6th Avenue North is temporarily closed.

Nashville Department of Transportation released a statement on the closure on Tuesday morning.

NDOT reports that the garage is closed as engineers assess structural issues discovered on Tuesday. No specific information about the condition of the garage is available at this time.

🚨👀🧵Out of an abundance of caution, the Library Garage (151 6th Ave North) is temporarily closed due to structural issues discovered early this morning. NDOT is working with professional engineers to assess the condition of the structure.

Officials say that the library itself shows no sign of structural damage, as it is a separate building.

