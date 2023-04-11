Watch Now
Main Nashville Public Library parking garage closed due to structural issues

Posted at 1:16 PM, Apr 11, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The parking garage at the main Nashville Public Library location in the 100 block of 6th Avenue North is temporarily closed.

Nashville Department of Transportation released a statement on the closure on Tuesday morning.

NDOT reports that the garage is closed as engineers assess structural issues discovered on Tuesday. No specific information about the condition of the garage is available at this time.

Officials say that the library itself shows no sign of structural damage, as it is a separate building.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

