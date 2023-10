GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Head on over to Gallatin this weekend for the Main Street Festival which features more than 200 vendors!

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 7 along Main Street and Water Street in downtown Gallatin! It's a free event and attendees are expected to enjoy fall-inspired foods, activities, live music and plenty of seasonal arts and crafts.

It's a rain or shine so make sure you come prepared for the weather!