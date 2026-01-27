Maiz de la Vida works to prepare 1,800 meals for people living in the cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In these hard days, one of the beautiful things we see is people stepping up to help out. They do that in the way they can. A little kitchen was the center of a big effort Monday.

Chef Steve Figueroa worked in a small group, all quickly making plates at Maiz de la Vida Tortilla Shop on Clarksville Pike.

"We've got Chef Julio Hernandez, obviously the king of it all!" Figueroa said, pointing to a friend.

Hernandez is the owner of Maiz de la Vida.

"Right now we're making some pollo verde with some escabeche, something that I grew up eating and think people will love and find comfort in," Figueroa continued. "It's super warm and food that heats you back up."

That is so important now. Anyone who's had to be outside for even little bit knows it's painfully cold. Then you think of the people living without a home in this. The crew at Maiz de la Vida, along with a few volunteers, decided to do something to help.

"I don't know how long we'll go," Figueroa said, filling another plate. "Probably until the food ends, right, chef?"

Since 2023, the restaurant has been working with World Central Kitchen. The non-profit gets chef-prepared meals to people in crisis. This time, Maiz de la Vida was feeding people living in this cold, including those at the Metro Overflow Homeless Shelter on Brick Church Pike.

"I think we're making something like 1,800 [meals]," Figueroa nodded. "It's a lot of people."

"What goes around comes around, y'know," Hernandez added.

"Thank you to Julio for letting me have this opportunity to help out my community," Figueroa said. "It warms your soul and nourishes spirits."

