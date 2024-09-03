I-40 E, I-40 W and I-24 E all closed near mile marker 210, 211 due to a deadly crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-40 East , I-40 West and I-24 East are all closed near mile marker 210 and 211 on the east side of the downtown loop due to a deadly crash.
Officials said a car overturned just after 2:30 a.m. and that the drivers injuries were unrelated to the crash.
There is no ETA on when this will reopen, we will update as details come in.
