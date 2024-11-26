Major damage inflicted to dentist office in deadly Antioch shooting on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New details in the shootout investigation that left one person dead and major damage to a dentist office in Antioch on Sunday.

We've learned that the person who was shot was not involved in the shootout. Police have identified him as 39-year-old Hwarang Joo.

He owned a chicken restaurant in the complex and had just left his business when the gunfire started. Joo was hit and his Volkswagen accelerated before crashing into the dental office on Bell Road.

Homicide unit detectives are pursuing active leads as the investigation advances. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers to help them find those who are responsible.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.