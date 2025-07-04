Major drug bust in Columbia nets cocaine, meth, marijuana and cash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Law enforcement agencies seized large quantities of illegal drugs, cash, and firearms during a search warrant execution at a Columbia, Tennessee, residence.

The 22nd Judicial Drug Task Force led the operation on East 9th Street in Columbia, targeting illegal narcotics sales. Multiple agencies assisted in the raid.

During the search, agents discovered 4.5 kilos (10 pounds) of cocaine, 8.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of marijuana, and hundreds of Oxycodone pills.

Authorities also seized over $20,000 in cash and multiple firearms from the residence.

This is an ongoing investigation; we will update once we receive more information.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.