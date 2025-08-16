Major recall issued for hair dryers sold online due to electrocution risk

More than 55,000 Remington-branded hair dryers are being recalled after federal officials warned the devices pose a serious risk of electric shock or electrocution.

According to the recall notice, the dryers were sold without an immersion protection device — a safety feature designed to cut power if the appliance comes into contact with water. Without it, users could face severe injury or even death.

Although no injuries have been reported so far, officials say anyone who owns the dryer should unplug it immediately and stop using it.

How to identify the recalled product:



Model: D3190DCDN

Color: Purple with black accents

Features: Three black control buttons on the handle

Branding: “Remington” printed in white on the dryer head

The dryers were available for purchase only through Walmart Marketplace, Target Marketplace, and Amazon between March 2024 and June 2025, selling for $25 to $32.

The importer, Empower Brands, is offering consumers full refunds. To request one, call 1-844-695-2134, email HairdryerRecall@Spectrumbrands.com, or visit the Remington product recalls page.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.