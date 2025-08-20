Major rezoning plan for Nashville's Nations neighborhood approved by Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Council approved a controversial rezoning plan for Nashville's Nations neighborhood tonight, marking one of the largest rezoning efforts in the city's history.

The Nations Neighborhood Plan would implement an urban design overlay, which would allow for increased housing density, aiming to address affordable housing issues in Nashville.

The plan rezones approximately 300 acres and will allow up to four homes on a standard residential lot while limiting new homes to a two-story height maximum of 35 feet.

Councilmember Rollin Horton, the bill's sponsor, says the plan allows for more housing options in an area where prices continue to rise.

"This has a huge impact on our city, and I think that councilmember Horton's is a step in the right direction. Affordability is a critical issue in our city," said a supporter during the meeting.

Some neighbors sought clarification on the language in the legislation before the vote, expressing concerns about whether the housing would truly be affordable and about preserving the neighborhood's character.

"What we would like is for the UDO to align with the objectives that have been promised… a lot of these objectives of which we agree upon," said an opponent at the meeting.

Several amendments were passed along with the plan, including stricter tree density requirements and a ban on short-term rentals. Horton clarified that existing rentals will not be affected by this ban.

Supporters believe the plan creates affordable housing options while improving the neighborhood by making it more walkable.

