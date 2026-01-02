Major Tennessee poaching bust: Illegal deer kills lead to lifetime hunting ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As deer hunting season concludes this weekend, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has revealed details of what they're calling one of the most significant poaching cases in Middle Tennessee.

TWRA game wardens in Wilson and Rutherford counties uncovered 50 illegally taken deer heads along with antlers, a wild turkey head, a fox squirrel and the weapons used in these violations during their investigation. The agency said two men were involved and investigators said they also illegally sold deer meat.

"A poacher that is not following the rules is really stealing from the rest of the public," said Mike Butler, CEO of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

Butler explained that legal hunting allows hunters to own wildlife they take, but poaching violates this principle.

Robert Comer pleaded guilty to multiple charges and faces a lifetime ban from hunting. The TWRA said Comer continued to poach even while serving a previous three-year hunting violation.

Carson Smith also pleaded guilty to several wildlife violations. The TWRA revoked his hunting privileges for three years.

The investigation began more than a year ago after someone reported suspicious hunting activity near the Wilson-Rutherford county line.

"When you see people grossly violating wildlife laws like shooting way over the limit, typically the best policy is to turn them in because what they are doing is taking from the rest of us by doing that," Butler said.

Butler emphasized that poaching doesn't just harm wildlife, it hurts ethical hunters who follow the rules, buy licenses and support conservation efforts.

"You have to understand the biology of the wildlife you're pursuing and it all bakes into that lifetime of understanding of nature which I think grows our conservation effort," Butler said.

The TWRA encourages anyone who sees or suspects illegal hunting to report it to their poaching hotline.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of wildlife poachers. The Tennessee State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation offers up to a $300 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals poaching wild turkeys.

Individuals with information about poachers or poaching activities can contact the TWRA by calling one of the regional offices from 7 a.m. until midnight, seven days a week. All information received by TWRA is kept in the strictest confidence.

To report hunting, fishing or boating violations:

West Tennessee (Region I): 1-800-831-1173

Middle Tennessee (Region II): 1-800-255-8972

Cumberland Plateau (Region III): 1-833-402-4699

East Tennessee (Region IV): 1-800-831-1174

Have you witnessed suspicious hunting activity in your area? Share your wildlife conservation concerns and experiences with our reporter at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

