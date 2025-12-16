Make-A-Wish child rides train, gets special gift from Santa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We love a good news update on someone we've met before. Back in July, we shared a story of a little boy and his special request of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Now, we get to share what happened next.

So far, five-year-old Hugh Dawson's favorite thing has not been on any kind of screen. What he follows is a true classic. He's into trains. Dad and mom Ross and Kree Dawson love that.

"Our living room is a train layout station!" Kree Dawson smiled. "I know more about trains than I ever anticipated I'd know about trains."

"Hugh has really taken it on and become mildly obsessed with it!" Ross Dawson agreed.

Both Hugh and big brother Jack love trains. On Saturday, the family took the boys to Tennessee Central Railway Museum. These trains have taken journeys. Despite being only five, Hugh has been on a journey too.

"He was diagnosed at three-and-a-half with ewing sarcoma," Kree Dawson said. "It was a tumor in his spine, nestled near his heart, lungs, critical organs. It was very scary for our family. He underwent nine months of chemotherapy and proton radiation. We are happy to report he's in remission. He'll be under surveillance for the next five years before he's considered cured."

We actually met Hugh in July. At that time, the Make-A-Wish Foundation was sending Hugh on a trip to ride the Durango Train in Colorado. The crew at Tennessee Central Railway Museum saw Hugh's story. They reached out to Make-A-Wish to give Hugh's family an invitation.

On Saturday, Hugh and his family boarded the Santa Express Excursion. The train ride included an appearance by The Grinch and a Christmas carol sing-a-long.

"People are coming out of the woodwork just for this little boy's dreams, which is really wonderful for our family," said Kree Dawson.

"Is that Hugh?" Santa asked, walking down the aisle of the train. "It's Hugh! Can I bestow upon you the honor of getting the first Christmas gift of 2025?"

Hugh nodded.

"That is straight from Donner!" Santa said as Hugh held up a shiny bell.

"When Hugh is in remission, you kinda forget from month-to-month what he's been through," Ross Dawson said. "The volunteers here make him feel so special, it reminds you of the journey you've been on."

Arriving back to the museum, Hugh shared one more thing. It was a book with a message written to him.

"Merry Christmas, my friend, with lots of love from Santa Claus," Kree Dawson read to Hugh. "Can you believe it? It says, 'especially for Hugh Dawson.' Amazing."

