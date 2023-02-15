Making a joyful noise: Nashville School of the Arts' Cantabile Choir performs for MNPS school board

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cantabile Choir from the Nashville School of the Arts got to perform Tuesday evening for the Metro Public School board.

The performance was just a warm-up for next week, when they'll be singing for the American Choral Directors Association conference in Cincinnati.

The group was one of 26 choirs selected to perform at the conference, and it was the only one from Tennessee.

"Tremendous honor. I can't think of higher honor, as a choral director, [than] to be selected for a national convention. So, I feel very honored and very, very fortunate," said Trey Jacobs, the director of choral studies at Nashville School of the Arts. "And at the same time, I'm grateful for the hard work that my students have put in to being accepted to do this."

A trip of this variety is expensive, especially when that trip involves taking 44 students.

The choir has been fundraising, and if you'd like to help, you can contact the Nashville School of the Arts to donate.