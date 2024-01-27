TENN. (WTVF) — Making fried pies 362 days a year, Mama Phillips leads a Bell Buckle tradition

After the recent winter weather, we wanted to check in with a friend who thrives on personal connection. We knew she didn't like being away from her work.

There are a few people who refer to her as Nancy Phillips, but most know her by a different name.

"Call me Mama," smiled Mama Phillips.

On a stop to BlueBird Antiques and Ice Cream Parlor in Bell Buckle, Mama Philips would love nothing more than to get you a fried pie.

"One day a man said, 'How in the world do you eat a whole pie, holding it in your hand?'" she laughed. "First of all, I know you're not a Southerner! Peach, apple, cherry, blueberry cream, banana pudding. Anything will stand still long enough, I'll put it in a pie!"

On this visit, we caught Mama Phillips before time to open. Son Billy said she's here making pies 362 days a year.

"She typically takes Christmas Day off, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Day," he said. "The key is Mama's hands are never idle."

"Before I had a little scare with my heart, I was working eight to nine hours a day," Mama Phillips continued. "Now, I've cut back to seven. Big difference, huh?"

It was 1971 when Mama Phillips bought a building around the corner that has become Phillips' General Store Antiques.

"They laughed at me!" she remembered.

1971 was a very different Bell Buckle.

"There was nobody here," Mama Phillips continued. "All the buildings were already closed, needing repair. What in the world is she thinking?"

Turns out, she was on to something. Over the years, Bell Buckle has thrived, hosting big events like the RC Cola MoonPie Festival. Mama Phillips' fried pies have become a tradition of the town.

The recent winter weather wasn't easy for Mama Phillips. It stopped her from making fried pies for eight long days.

"Mama's a people person, and she missed being around people," Billy said.

Now, she's back at it. She doesn't talk about her favorite pies.

"That's like asking me which child is my favorite!" Mama Phillips said. "You really expect me to tell you that?"

However, she will tell you, for her, fried pies are a human connection.

"No matter whether they're a farmer, or an educator, a politician, whatever, we all have one thing in common," Mama Phillips explained. "We want to be appreciated. It's wonderful being called Mama."

