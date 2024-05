NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TriStar Centennial Women's Health & Imaging is hosting a mother-daughter mammogram event in honor

of Mother's Day.

They aim to provide peace of mind to mothers and daughters all across Tennessee.

It also provides all mothers and daughters with digital mammograms, bra fittings, and much more.

You can call 615-695-7230 to reserve a spot now. The event is scheduled for Friday, May 10th from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.