Man accused of assaulting teen at Cool Springs Cinema sought by Franklin police

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin police are attempting to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a teen at the Cool Springs Cinema Friday night.

If anyone knows the suspect or is able to identify him using the provided security image provided by Franklin police, please call 615-794-2513.

BREAKING: Franklin Police want to identify this man. An investigation is underway after he allegedly assaulted a young teen, Friday night, in a Cool Springs cinema. Call Franklin Police if you know who he is: (615) 794-2513. pic.twitter.com/5nKDLKWWdM — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) May 27, 2023