Man accused of assaulting teen at Cool Springs Cinema sought by Franklin police

Posted at 10:35 PM, May 26, 2023
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin police are attempting to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a teen at the Cool Springs Cinema Friday night.

If anyone knows the suspect or is able to identify him using the provided security image provided by Franklin police, please call 615-794-2513.

