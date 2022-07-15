NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with sexual battery after Metro Nashville Police say he grabbed a child inappropriately at Nashville Shores on July 13.

According to court documents from Metro Police, the child was in the lazy river Wednesday afternoon when she said 18-year-old Gilberto Perez was behind her and kept looking at her.

Metro Nashville Police

She told police that she proceeded to leave the area and move to the wave pool, where Perez followed her and bumped into her. The child proceeded to swim away, which is when Gilberto followed again and grabbed her inappropriately.

The victim said she screamed 'no!' and pushed him away before getting out of the pool.

The victim and her brother, who witnessed the incident, alerted a security officer and positively identified Perez. He was subsequently arrested and denies the allegation.