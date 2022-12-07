Watch Now
Man accused of intentionally burning camper in Camden arrested

Posted at 8:52 PM, Dec 06, 2022
CAMDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to an intentionally torched camper in Camden over the weekend.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by TBI agents after a camper in the 1400 block of Stones Road caught fire Sunday and was believed to be intentionally set after further investigation, according to a report by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

During the investigation, information was gathered that identified 54-year-old Johnsonville, Tennessee resident Jeffrey L. Stone as the person responsible for the blaze.

Stone has been charged with arson and vandalism between $1,000 - $60,000. He is being held in the Benton County Jail on $5,000 bond.

