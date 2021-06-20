Man accused of kidnapping Sam's Club employees wanted by Cookeville police

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cookeville police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping two Sam's Club employees on Saturday night.

Officers said the two employees, a man and a woman, were in the parking lot of the store around 10:30 p.m. when a man identified as 29-year-old Tyler Justin Hall walked up to them with a pistol. Hall ordered them to get into the woman's car and ordered the man to drive them toward White County.

Cookeville Police Department Tyler Justin Hall

When they drove near the Walmart in Sparta, police said the man was able to wrestle the gun away from Hall and Hall then ran away from the area.

Law enforcement are still searching for Hall, who was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts and a gray hat. A warrant for his arrest has been issued, charging him with one count of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone with information on where Hall may be is asked to call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.