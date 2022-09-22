Nashville man arrested who allegedly committed multiple sex crimes, robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of sex crimes by multiple women was arrested Wednesday in Nashville.

Curtis Brooks, 40, has been charged with attempted aggravated rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated robbery, sexual battery and auto burglary, officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said.

The charges placed on Brooks are the result of two separate incidents earlier this year in April and August, which were investigated by Sex Crimes detectives with the Special Victims Division of MNPD.

On April 30, Brooks allegedly followed a 23-year-old woman from a parking garage on 17th Avenue South into a building where he groped a woman under her dress before running away, police said.

On Aug. 13, Brooks allegedly followed a 29-year-old woman to her car, which was parked in the 1700 block of Broadway. The victim in this incident said that a man appeared at her door while it was open, attempted to pull the victim out of the car multiple times, demanding sex while showing her a gun and threatened to shoot her. Police said the man then groped the victim, took her purse from her car and ran away.

Surveillance video from each of the incidents showed the suspect driving away in a black Ford Flex SUV.

MNPD Sex Crimes Detective Kevin Wiles shared information about the vehicle and suspect description with the entire police department in hopes of locating the suspect. Sgt. Brian Brown spotted a black Ford Flex on Academy Place downtown Sunday night. Brown spoke with Brooks briefly as he was walking to his vehicle, taking note of the suspect's name.

The information collected by Sgt. Brown was shared with Detective Wiles. The victim in the August incident was able to identify Brooks as the man who attacked her out of a photo lineup, says Metro police. This confirmation led to Brooks' arrest at his home on charges for both cases.

Brooks is being held on $170,000 bond for all charges filed against him.