Man accused of rape, assaulting officers during arrest in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have charged a man with rape after a woman said she was forced inside his tent and attacked over the weekend.

William Warner, 30, was charged with rape, false imprisonment and assault of a first responder, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim said this happened near Second Avenue and Jefferson Street on Sunday morning.

The victim told police Warner said she could seek shelter in his tent, but she didn't want to do so. Warner allegedly forced her inside the tent anyway and showed her weapons. The victim told police he took her clothes off, held her down by her wrists, raped and choked her.

Davidson County Sheriff's Office William Warner was arrested for rape, false imprisonment and assault of a first responder officer.

"Warner then told the victim she was not free to leave and must spend the night," the arrest report stated. "The victim spent the remainder of the night in the tent. Warner also informed the victim he was well connected with powerful people and told her she should not make any type of report or statement to police about what had occurred, lest there be consequences."

Police noted in the arrest affidavit the victim sustained visible injuries to her neck, and police took her to the hospital after she reported the attack. She also identified Warner in a photo lineup.

After Warner's arrest, police said they took him to the hospital for a blood draw. During that time, police said he kicked the windows of the patrol car, hit his head on the glass partition inside the patrol vehicle and spat at officers.

Warner is due in court on June 25 for his appearance.