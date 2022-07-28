NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of raping a 74-year-old woman in West Nashville has been arrested.

Metro Police Chief John Drake held a press conference on Thursday morning to announce the arrest. Watch live below.

Metro police presser July 28, 2022

Metro Nashville police said the woman was doing yard work outside on Saturday outside her home near Elmington Park when she believes the man went inside her home. She reported that when she came inside, the man attacked her.

A man matching the description of the suspect was recorded by a nearby resident's surveillance system.

Devin Crawford

On Thursday, Metro police identified the man as 46-year-old Phillip Hayes. Police said he was arrested on Tuesday morning on charges of assaulting an officer, auto burglary, resisting arrest and possession of meth for an unrelated case. During questioning on Tuesday night, Metro police said Hayes acknowledged the surveillance photo was of him. However, when asked about the rape, police said he ended the interview.

Metro Nashville Police

Hayes originally refused to comply with a search warrant, but ultimately provided one on Wednesday morning. Police said his DNA sample matches evidence that was taken from the rape case.

He has been charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary in this case.

This story is breaking and will be updated.