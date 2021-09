NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo on Wednesday morning.

Officers said the man passed a teller at the branch on Thompson Lane a note demanding money. A weapon was not seen.

This is the fifth bank robbery since mid-August where the suspect was seen wearing a bucket hat.

Metro Nashville Police Department/WTVF

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Metro police at 615-742-7463.