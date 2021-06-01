Man accused of setting fire to Nashville group home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Fire investigators have arrested a man on arson charges following a fire at a group home overnight.

The Nashville Fire Department said 24-year-old Lorenzo Sebastian confessed to intentionally setting the fire, saying he "wanted to leave the home."

Firefighters were called out to a home on Barella Drive late Monday night. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the front door and Sebastian sitting on a chair on the front porch.

The fire was traced to a bed in one of the rooms of the home and damage was limited to that bedroom.

After investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, Sebastian confessed and was arrested, officials said. Investigators said he admitted to setting at least five other fires in the past, all outside of Tennessee.

Sebastian has been charged with felony aggravated arson and is being held in the Davidson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.