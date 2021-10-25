Watch
Man accused of shooting at semi driver during I-24 road rage incident

WTVF
Posted at 11:48 AM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 12:48:27-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said a man has been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting on Interstate 24 from over the weekend.

The shooting happened Saturday night along I-24 East. Police said 29-year-old Jose Perez is accused of shooting at a semi-truck driver after their vehicles were involved in a wreck.

Jose Perez

According to police, Perez told detectives that he shot at the truck’s cab and driver’s side door “attempting to strike him.”

The victim had minor injuries to his face from the shattered glass. Police said they also found three bullet holes.

Perez was charged with aggravated assault and was held on a $75,000 bond.

