Man accused of shooting at truck driver during I-840 road rage incident

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been charged in connection with a road rage shooting on Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon around mile marker 29 on I-840 West.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Vernon Brewer Jr., of Rossville, is accused of shooting at the driver of a tractor trailer. The victim was treated for a minor injury at Williamson Medical Center and was later released.

Brewer was booked into the Williamson County Jail on aggravated assault.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Darren Barnes at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-790-5554, extension 3231. You can also call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.