Man accused of Roasted shooting in Salemtown indicted on murder charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man accused of causing a mass shooting at a Nashville restaurant on Easter now faces an indictment for murder and aggravated assault charges.

Anton Lamick Rucker now has 11 charges related to what happened at Roasted in Salemtown. Six months ago, eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as Rucker allegedly opened fire during the Sunday brunch hours, causing panic and chaos. Allen Beachem, 33, died in the shooting. Multiple people were injured.

Here is what Rucker is charged with:

Two charges of first degree felony murder

One count of attempted first degree murder

One count of felony possession of a firearm

Six counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

One count of felony dangerous weapon possession with prior felony conviction

Rucker's criminal record traces back to 1995 when he was just 18 years old, initially facing charges for driving without a license. Over the years, his offenses escalated, spanning from reckless driving to drug possession, unlawful possession of weapons, aggravated assaults, and evading arrest.

A year ago this month, Rucker was arrested in Murfreesboro on felony drug charges, followed by aggravated assault and gun charges in August. Previously in traffic court last August, records show Rucker got into an altercation with a driver when he accused Rucker of cutting him off.

In July, a federal grand jury indicted Rucker for the unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.