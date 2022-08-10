Man accused of shooting two children in Lincoln County Tuesday

TAFT, Tenn. (WTVF) — Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they said shot three people inside a vehicle, two of which were children.

The shooting took place Tuesday night in the area of the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft. According to officials, deputies and EMS made contact with the victims about seven miles away from the shooting.

Five people were found in the car, with two of them uninjured.

Among those injured were a 13-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and the mother of one of the children.

Lincoln County deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence where the shooting took place near but the suspect was not inside.

They are looking for 42-year-old Brodrick Dewayne Fearn. Fearn has ties to Huntsville and may be there, or in Madison County.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any knowledge, please call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 931-433-9821 or call the Lincoln County Area Crime Stoppers at 931-433-STOP. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for up to a $1000.00 reward.