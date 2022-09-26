Man accused of shooting wife, self in Cumberland County assisted living facility

PLEASANT HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people died in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide in Cumberland County on Monday morning.

Limited details have been released, but the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said two people were found shot to death in Pleasant Hill.

Officials with Uplands Village, an assisted living facility in Pleasant Hill, posted to social media that one of its residents was shot by her husband on campus early Monday morning.

The facility said she had moved into its memory care assisted living neighborhood one week ago.

"We grieve this loss and extend our deepest condolences to family and friends. The safety of our residents is our first concern. We take all matters of this nature seriously," the post reads.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office will continue to investigate.