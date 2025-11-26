Man accused of shooting woman in the face arrested after two-year search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than two years after a woman was shot in the face inside her Nolensville Pike apartment, the accused gunman is now in custody.

Metro Police say Daniel Maradiaga-Hernandez, 32, was arrested Tuesday evening and booked into Metro Jail on an attempted murder charge. The unidentified victim told detectives that he shot her at point-blank range on June 9, 2023, after she asked him to leave her apartment.

Detective Abigail Malone tracked him for months after he fled to Miami. She recently learned he had returned to Nashville, and TITANS Unit detectives arrested him in a grocery store parking lot off Dickerson Pike.

Maradiaga-Hernandez is being held on $151,000 bond.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.